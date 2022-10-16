Chhoti Diwali 2022 Date: October 23 Or October 24? When To Celebrate 'Narak Chaturdashi'

THE five-day-long festivities of Diwali are near and people across the country have started preparing for the festival with great zeal and pomp. One of the festivals in these five-day festivities is Chhoti Diwali and it is usually celebrated a day before Diwali.

However, this year, there is some confusion about when Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated.

Chhoti Diwali 2022 Date: October 23 or 24

This year, Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, 2022, Monday.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:03 PM on Oct 23, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:27 PM on Oct 24, 2022

Chhoti Diwali is also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas. According to Drik Panchang, Narak Chaturdashi might be celebrated one day before or on the same day as Lakshmi Puja day. However, when Chaturdashi Tithi prevails before sunrise and Amavasya Tithi prevails after sunset then Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja fall on the same day.

There are various beliefs on why Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. In one belief, Choti Diwali is celebrated because Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought against King Narakasura and threw him out of Vedic goddess Aditi’s land. King Narakasura was a mythical demon and he abducted and ill-treated several women during this time. Therefore, Lord Krishna fought against him to save the world from such mistreatment and unkindness.

Whereas, it is also believed that Goddess Kali made King Narkasura disappear.

According to another belief, King Bali conquer all three ‘lokas’ and gods feared him as well. Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Vamana to save everyone and help the gods and asked Bali to give him just a 3-foot space in his kingdom. Eventually, lord Vishnu took his entire Kingdom.

This year, Diwali will also be celebrated on October 24. People decorated their houses and clean them on the day of Chhoti Diwali.