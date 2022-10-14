Chhoti Diwali 2022: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance Of This Day

The five-day-long festivities of Diwali will begin soon and people across the country celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, 2022. However, there is confusion about when Choti Diwali will be celebrated, which often falls a day before Diwali.

Choti Diwali 2022: October 23 or October 24

Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali. This year, Diwali will fall on October 24, 2022. Therefore, Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 23 as well.

However, according to Drik Panchang, on October 23, 2022,

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:03 PM on October 23, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:27 PM on October 24, 2022

Choti Diwali 2022: History and Significance

According to the beliefs, Choti Diwali is celebrated because Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought against King Narakasura and threw him out of Vedic goddess Aditi’s land. King Narakasura was a mythical demon and he abducted and ill-treated several women during this time. Therefore, Lord Krishna fought against him to save the world from such mistreatment and unkindness.

According to another belief, Goddess Kali made King Narkasura disappear. Therefore, Choti Diwali is also celebrated on Kali Chaudas.

Meanwhile, on Choti Diwali, Bali Pratipada is also celebrated. According to beliefs, King Bali conquer all three ‘lokas’ and gods feared him as well. Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Vamana to save everyone and help the gods and asked Bali to give him just a 3-foot space in his kingdom. Eventually, lord Vishnu took his entire Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. According to the beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on this day. Devas and asuras churned the sea to get Amrit (the divine nectar of immortality). Moreover, the god of wealth Lord Kubera is also worshipped on this day.