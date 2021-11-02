New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhoti Diwali is the second-day celebration of the five-day long Diwali festivities. This is observed a day prior to the main Diwali festival. The significance of this festival differs with different regions and cultures. Some regions observe it as Roop Chaudas, in North India it is called Chhoti Diwali, in South India, it is Narak Chaturdashi.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat and Rajasthan it is Kali Chaudas, in West Bengal, it is celebrated as Bhoot Chaturdashi. In South India it is known as Tamil Deepavali, in Maharashtra, it is a day of Abhyanga Snan. In some regions, it is observed with Hanuman Puja.

Whatever the name the festival is known with, this day is considered very significant and observed with devotion. It is observed on the Chaturdashi tithi of Kartik month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be observed on November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday.

Chhoti Diwali 2021: Date and time

Abhyanga Snan Muhurat November 4 - 05:40 - 06:03

Moonrise at Abhyanga Snan - 05:40

Kali Chaudas Muhurat Nov4 -23:39 to 00:3

Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat - November 4 -23:39 to 00:31

Chaturdashi tithi begins November 03 at 09:02

Chaturdashi tithi ends November 04 at 06:03

Sunrise 06:34

Sunset 17:34

Chhoti Diwali 2021: Rituals

- Rituals vary according to the region, culture and celebration of the festival.

- On a wooden platform spread a red cloth.

place idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on it.

- Apply roli and akshat and perform Ganesh Lakshmi Panchopchar Puja.

- Light incense sticks and deepak in front of the idols.

- Offer flowers and perform aarti.

- Offer bhog of sweets and fruits.

- Place diya at the main entrance of the house.

- Recite mantras with concentration and devotion.

- Enlighten the entire home with earthen lamps.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal