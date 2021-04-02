On the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, here we are saluting the contributions of the great ruler by listing out a few lesser-known facts about him. Read on to know.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhatrapati Shivaji was one of the greatest warriors in the history of India. The Maratha emperor was born on Feb 19, 1630 in the Shivenri fort near Pune to Shahaji and Jijabai. Shivaji founded the Maratha empire which stretched from modern-day Pakistan till Tamil Nadu. He passed away on April 3, 1680, after battling with fever, and even after 341 years of his death people fondly remember him as one of the biggest Hindu rulers of all time. Therefore, on his death anniversary here we are saluting the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji by listing a few lesser-known facts about him.

He was named after a regional deity Shivai. Born as a peasant, Shivaji with a humble beginning turned out to become a source of strength for the Marathas.

For the first time in the Indian sub-continent, Shivaji was the one who initiated the concept of Indian self-rule (Hindavi swarajya), and that too when he was just a teenager.

At the young age of 15, he could negotiate and compel Bijapuri commander Inayat Khan to hand over the possession of Torna Fort to him.

At the time of Mughal rule, in India, Persian language was widely in use for administrative processes. But, during his regime, Marathi and Sanskrit languages replaced Persian in political and administrative matters.

He created well-known structured, advanced and progressive administrative system. He set up Ashta Pradhan Mandal (eight ministers council).

Shivaji adopted strategies and worked with confidence to subdue the powerful families of his time. Many times he took drastic steps too.

Although, Shivaji had cordial relations with the Mughals but later on due to dissatisfied Mughal's response he raided the Mughals and established Maratha rule.

Violence against women was not tolerated in his regime. Severe punishments were given to people who didn't follow the rules. Even the women who were captured were treated with honour and integrity.

Shivaji suffered from fever and dysentery. He took his last breath on 3rd of April, 1680 at the age of 52. His childless eldest surviving wife Putalabai committed Sati at his funeral.

To honor our great warrior the government of India in 2016 announced the world's tallest statue of Shivaji on a small island in the Arabian sea near Mumbai. The height of the statue will be 210 meters and it will be named Shiv Smarak.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal