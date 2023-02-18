Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: 10 Inspiring Quotes By The Maratha Emperor To Embed In Your Lives

EVERY YEAR, February 19 is celebrated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti. Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort and was formally crowned as Chhatrapati o Raigad on June 06, 1674. He was known to be a valiant and brave king and was a secular ruler who fought against the Mughals and established a competent and progressive civil rule with the help of a disciplined military and well-structured administrative organisation.

He was also known as the 'Father of the Indian Navy' because he was the first one to realise and understand the importance of a naval force and established a strategic navy and coastline to defend the Konkan side of Maharashtra. This special day is a national holiday in Maharashtra and is celebrated by hosting numerous events at both central and state levels. Therefore, on this special day, we bring you some inspiring quotes by Shivaji Maharaj to embed in your lives.

Inspiring Quotes By Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

"Never bend your head always hold it high."

Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive."

"When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile."

"Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong."

"No need to be learned from own fault. We can learn a lot from others' mistakes."

"Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government."

"Self-confidence provides strength and Power to impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory."

"Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength."

"The whole world respects those who bend before Dharma, Truth, Excellence, and God."

"One small step taken to reach a small milestone later helps you achieve the bigger goal."

"The strongest of enemies can be defeated with your conviction, determination, and passion."

