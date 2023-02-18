OPEN IN APP

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Of This Day

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: In 1674, Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as the Chhatrapati in the Raigad fort. To celebrate his bravery and valor, this special occasion is celebrated.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 11:49 AM (IST)
EVERY YEAR, February 19 is observed as Shiv Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. It is a popular festival and public holiday in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This special occasion is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was known to be the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule established the celebration of Shiv Jayanti in Pune in 1870, and since then, this day is celebrated. This year will mark the 393rd birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor. Chhatrapati Shivaji was known for valour and bravery. He established a competent and liberal civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: History

The occasion of Shiv Jayanti is observed to remember one of the brave Maratha ruler kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The day is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was first celebrated in Pune, as the Raigad Fort lies 100 kilometres away from the place. Chhatrapati Shivaji laid the foundation of the Maratha empire in western India in the year 1674. He fought the Mughal empire led by Aurangzeb for several years and defeated the Mughal army all by himself.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Celebrations

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra. Various events are organised at government levels and private levels to mark the celebrations of the day. Grand processions are taken out on this day in different parts of Maharashtra.

The festivities mark the celebration of the rich legacy and pride of the Chhatrapati Shivaji along with the diversified culture of Maharashtra. For the first time this year, Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated at the Diwan-e-Aam in the Agra Fort. The event will be organised by the Maharashtra government and other social organisations together.

