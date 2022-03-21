New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 or Shiv Jayanti is a festival that is celebrated in the state of Maharashtra mostly. As per Hindu Calendar, this year Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti will be celebrated today March 21. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati, and founder of the Maratha Empire. This year, people will celebrate Shivaji Maharaj's 392nd birth anniversary.

As per the Marathi calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on the third day of the Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month and therefore his birthday is mostly celebrated between February and March but the date varies each year. According to the English Calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti is observed on February 19.

392nd Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti Date: March 21st, 2022

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti 2022 Tithi timings:

The Tritya Tithi timings for Shivaji will begin on March 20, 2022, at 10:06 AM while the Tritya Tithi will end at 08:20 AM on March 21, 2022.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: History and Significance

The celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was started by Mahatma Phule in the year 1870. Shiv Jayanti is celebrated every year on Indian Solar 30th Magh or Gregorian 19 February. Shivaji Maharaj was born on Indian Solar Magh 30, 1551/Gregorian February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort.

Shivaji Maharaj is considered the greatest Maratha ruler who carved an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that became the start of the Maratha Empire. At the young age of 16, Shivaji Maharaj seized the Torna fort and by the age of 17 had seized the Raigad and Kondana forts. He laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in the year 1674.

Posted By: Ashita Singh