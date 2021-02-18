New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: February 19 marks as a day of pride and valour as it’s the 391st birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was considered one of the bravest heroes of all times and everyone is well aware of his teachings and tales of courage. Shivaji fought the Mughal Empire led by Aurangzeb for several years and defeated the Mughal army. He was known for his immense contributions towards the country. Therefore, today on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 here we bring you some wishes, quotes, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, greetings, Instagram posts and more to share with your dear ones. Take a look:

The person who awakens his self-confidence identifies himself and thinks of the welfare of mankind can rule the whole world.

Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.

The enemy should not be considered weak nor strong. Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020!

Shivaji Jayanti is a special occasion because this day the most special hero of the nation was born.

Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020 to You.

Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.

Never bend your head always hold it high.

Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.

Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.

May You Are Always Blessed With Blessings of Shivaji to Always Be Successful in Your Dreams and Always Be Full of Courage and Strength. Best Wishes on Shivaji Jayanti.

When freshly elevated, the mountain also appears to be an earthen heap. Jai Shivaji; Jai Bhavani; Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Maratha Chatrapati Aamucha Vansh, Maratha Aamuchi Jaat

Jo Karel Maharashtracha, Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath, Jai Shivaji Jai bhawani.

Jo Karel Maharashtracha, Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath, Jai Shivaji Jai bhawani. Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to You. “Chatrapati Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to motivate the youth of the country for generations to come….. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020.” "Be strong like him, be courageous like him, be inspiring like him….. Be like Chhatrapati Shivaji.” "The person who chooses Swarajya over Family is a true citizen." Shivaji Jayanti is not just a festival but it taking inspiration from Shivaji to be like him in some way…. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti. "Remember, my friend Remember about

A great leader

A great freedom fighter

Honor of Maharashtra

“Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”



Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal