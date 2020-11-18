Chhath Puja Vidhi 2020: Chhath is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the different parts of the country. The festival begins today with Nahay Khay.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The four-day long Chhath festival begins today (November 18). The festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal, zest and enthusiasm in Chhatisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. However, the devotees from different parts of the country too celebrate the days with much euphoria. To please Sun God, women observe fast during Chhath days and takes bath in the river. However, the states issued guidelines and advisory regarding the puja.

Puja Vidhi:

- On the day of Nahay-Khay all devotees should consume only vegetarian food.

- In the evening on the day of Nahay-Khay, make jaggery kheer and poori and offer it to the Chhat Maiya. Firstly, the person who is observing the fast will taste the kheer and then it will be distributed among the family and Brahmins.

- Complete preparation for Chhath Puja is done before Nahai-Khay. It starts with the cleanliness of the house. According to tradition, an earthen stove is made at one place in the house. Prasad and whole food are made during Chhath Puja. However, ready-to-use chulas of clay are also available in the market nowadays.

-Cook pumpkin vegetables and puri to please Sun God.

Puja Timing:

Sunrise on Chhath Puja - 5:48 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja - 5:47 PM

Vrat Katha

According to mythology, King Priyamvad had no child. Then Maharishi Kashyapa, after performing the yajna for getting a son, gave a kheer made for the sacrifice of yagya to Priyamvad's wife Malini. This led to Malini's son. But the child born was dead. Priyamvad went to the crematorium with a son and the son started dying in isolation. At the same time, Devasena, the psyche daughter of God appeared and said, 'I am called Shashthi due to the birth of the sixth part of the original tendency of the universe. Rajan, you worship me and inspire others for this.' The king fasted the goddess Shashthi with a son's will and he received the son Ratna. This puja was performed on Kartik Shukla Shashthi.

