New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: During Chhath Puja, Goddess Chhathi Maiya is worshipped. In Vedas, Chhathi Maiya is known as Usha and as per belief, she is the consort of Surya Dev. Chhath Puja is the most glorious form of worshipping of Surya Dev. Devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun and then the rising Sun is worshipped.

All the pujas are performed with purity and dedication. Talking about, Usha Arghya, it is the last day of the four-day-long Chhath festival. On this day, devotees open their fast and therefore, the special day is also known as Paran Din.



Chhath Puja Usha Arghya 2021: Date and time

Usha Arghya is on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Saptami upto 06:49

Sunrise 06:41

Sunset. 17:29

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya 2021: Significance

Chhathi Maiya is invoked for divine blessings to get rid of obstacles of life and the wellbeing of family and children. Meanwhile, Usha means dawn, the first-morning sun-ray and hence Usha Arghya is the morning offerings. On the final day of Chhath Puja offerings are made to the rising Sun. Before Sunrise the devotees and their friends and relatives gather at the river bank.

Women stand in knee-deep water bodies with traditional soap in their hands and offer arghya to the Sun. The festival then ends and 36 hours long fast is concluded. Prasad is distributed among all which includes sweets, kheer, Thekua, and some traditional items.

