Chhath Puja Samagri 2020: The four-day-long festival of Chhath will begin from November 20. It is celebrated to receive blessings from the 'Surya Dev'.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of ‘Chhath Puja’ will start on November 20 with ‘Nahaye Khaye’. In this women keep 36-hour ‘Nirjala’ fast. DChhath Puja is mainly a festival of worshipping the Sun God and Chhath Maiya. With the blessings of the Sun God, a person gets a healthy life and his house is filled with money. The festival lasts for four days and brings blessings of good health, a happy life, and protection of children.

The fast of Chhath Puja is considered to be one of the hardest fasts. This fast comes twice a year - first on the Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and second on the Shukla Paksha Shashthi date of Kartik month. It is also known by the names Chhath Puja, Surya Shashthi Puja, Dala Chhath, Chhath Mai Puja, Chhathi Mai, Chhath.

Chhath Puja Samagri 2020: List of ingredients that you need during rituals:

1. Buy new ethnic clothes for the family such as suits, sarees and kurta-pajamas for men or whatever is convenient to them.

2. Buy two big baskets of bamboo to keep the prasad

3. During this puja, special care is taken to ensure that no material is tied.

4. A glass, a lota and a plate for milk and water.

5. 5 sugarcane, which has leaves.

6. Coconut, which contains water.

7. Rice, vermilion, lamp and incense.

8. Green plant of turmeric, radish and ginger.

9. Large one with sweet lemon (Dabh), custard apple, banana and pear.

10. Sweet potato and sooth.

11. Betel and whole betel nut.

12. Honey.

13. Kumkum, sandalwood, incense sticks or incense and camphor.

14. Sweets.

15. Molasses, wheat and rice flour.

The above items of worship are kept inside the bamboo basket and minnows, that are carried by both men and women to the water body-- river, lakes and even artificial ponds.

