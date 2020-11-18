Chhath Puja Kharna Vidhi 2020: Chhath is celebrated on the Shashti (sixth day) of Kartik month. The four-days long festival this year is celebrated from November 18 to November 20.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar-Jharkhand. This time, the festival of Chhath has started on November 18 with Nahay Khay. The second day (Kharna) of Chhath will be celebrated tomorrow (Wednesday). Kharna means purification. On this day, the fasting person of the family observes fasts for the whole day and tries to purify the body and mind. On this day, the devotees worship their Kuldevata and Chhath Maiyya with a clear mind and offer them pudding made of jaggery.

Puja Vidhi

-A 36-hour long fast begins for women from the day of Kharna.

- This fast ends after offering arghya to the rising sun.

- Women observing fast on this day take bath in the evening and prepare prasad of roti and jaggery pudding according to the ritual.

-Apart from kheer, radish, banana are also kept in the puja offerings.

- On this day, Prasad is prepared by burning mango wood on an earthen stove.

- Fasting women take prasad after worshiping Lord Surya.

-Rasiao-kheer, puris, and fruits. The prasad is distributed among everyone on banana leaves after the puja.

Puja Timing:

Kharna Puja Muhurat- November 19 from 5:22 pm to 7:26 pm

Sunrise on Kharna Chhath Puja - 5:48 AM

Sunset on Kharna Chhath Puja - 5:47 PM

On Kharna, people, especially Biharis make dishes like Gur ki Kheer, Kaddu-Bhaat, and Thekua–Gujiya. After completing the fast of 8-12 hours, they relish these dishes with their families. People also wear new clothes and celebrated the auspicious occasion with their friends and family.

Chhath Puja Kharna Katha:

It is believed that Chhathi Maiya, who is worshiped during Chhath Puja, is the sister of Sun God. This is the reason people please Chhathi Maiya by offering water to the Sun. At the same time, Katyayani Devi, the sixth form of Maa Durga, is also considered to be the form of Chhath Mata and is worshipped during these days.

Posted By: Srishti Goel