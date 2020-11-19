Chhath Puja Kharna 2020: On this day, the devotees worship their Kuldevata and Chhath Maiyya with a clear mind and offer them pudding made of jaggery.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja is a festival that is celebrated with full zeal and zest across states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. This festival is a four day-long festival. The festival begins with Nahay Khay ritual, on the second day the devotees celebrate Kharna. Kharna means purification. On this day, the person who observe fast on this day fasts for the whole day and tries to purify the body and mind. On this day, the devotees worship their Kuldevata and Chhath Maiyya with a clear mind and offer them pudding made of jaggery.

On the third day (Sashti Tithi), devotees offer their prayers to the Sun God by performing a ritual called Sandhya Arghya. But did you know why people started fasting and celebrating Chhath Puja 2020:

Chhath Puja Vrat Katha

According to the Hindu scriptures, there was a king Priyavrat who had a queen Malini. The royal family had everything except a child and thus the king went on to sought blessings from Sage Kashyapa and performed the Putreshthi Yagya. After this, Malini conceived and gave birth to a child but the royal couple was left in shock as their child was born dead and because of the loss of the child, the king attempted suicide. Before he ended his life, Goddess Shashti appeared before him. She introduced herself and asked him to perform puja by observing a vrat on the Sashti Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha.

The King lost all his hopes and sought the blessing of the Goddess Shashti and observed a vrat, after that Malini gave birth to a second child. After that, the tradition of observing a vrat on the Sashti Tithi of Kartik month, Shukla Paksha began.

Kharna Puja Muhurat- November 19 from 5:22 pm to 7:26 pm

Sunrise on Kharna Chhath Puja - 5:48 AM

Sunset on Kharna Chhath Puja - 5:47 PM

The sunset will take place on Kharna day at 5:47 PM. Kharna is also known as Lohanda day and it is observed on the Panchami Tithi of Kartik Maas, Shukla Paksha.

