New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Chhath Puja has begun on November 18 with ‘Nahaye Khaye’. This is the festival that is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Chhath Puja is an important festival and the government of Delhi has declared November 20 as a public holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja'. With this, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has also declared a holiday on 20th November. However, the Haryana government has not declared any public holiday on this day.

We have prepared a list of cities in NCR that have announced a public holiday on 20th November on the occasion of Chhath Parv:

Delhi (Holiday Declared)

Noida (Holiday Declared)

Greater Noida (Holiday Declared)

Ghaziabad (Holiday Declared)

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote in a letter to the Chief Secretary that the Chhath festival is an important festival for the people of Delhi and thus the Delhi government has decided to declare a holiday on November 20.

The Delhi government appealed to the people to celebrate the festival at home due to the rise in cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to allow to celebrate Chhath Puja at public places like ponds and river banks in the wake of Covid-19.

In this festival, women keep a 36-hour ‘Nirjala’ fast. Chhath Puja is mainly a festival of worshipping the Sun God and Chhath Maiya. This festival involves a holy bath, nirjala vrat, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prasad to the Surya Dev.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma