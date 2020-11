Chhath Puja Geet 2020: Chhath Puja is a four-day-long festival that begins with Nahay Khay and ends with Usha Arghya. Try these Chhath geet to make your worship more devotional.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On the Mahaparava of Chhath, devotees worship Sun God (Surya Dev) and celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm and fervour. This festival will begin on November 20 with Nahay Khay and it will be concluded on November 23 by offering arghya to the rising sun. In ancient times, rishis used to worship the Sun to get energy directly from the sun and remain without any food intake. Offerings in the festival include Thekua, Laddu, Kheer, fruits in bamboo minnows. Usually, women are the main worshippers of Chhath. They pray for the well-being of their family and offsprings.

Chhath Puja Geet

1. Uga Hai Suraj Dev

Lyrics: uga he suraj dev, bhel bhin sarwa

arag ke re berwa, pujan ke re berwa hoo

barati pukare dev, dunu kar jorwa

arag ke re berwa, pujan ke re berwa hoo

bajhin pukare dev, dunu kar jorwa

arag ke re berwa, pujan ke re berwa hoo

aanhara pukare dev, dunu kal jorwa

arag ke re berwa, pujan ke re berwa hoo

2. Ho Deenanath By Sharda Sinha

Lyrics: sona sat kuniya oh dinanath, eh gumaicha sansar, eh gumaicha sansar,

sona sat kuniya oh dinanath. eh umaicha sansar, eh gumaicha sansar, aan din ugayicha oh dinanath, aahey bhor bhinsaar, aahey bhor bhinsaar, aajo ke dinwa oh dinanath, eh laagal aeti bair

3. Hey Chhathi Maiya

Lyrics: chhathi maiya aayi na duaariya, sajaib pokhri khanaib

chhathi maiya aayi na duaariya, sajaib pokhri khanaib

naariyar kelwa kesharwa chaddayi, naariyar kelwa kesharwa chaddayi

chhathi maiya gaayiya ke dudwa, dharaib aarag diaayib hai

chhathi maiya gaayiya ke dudwa, dharaib aarag diaayib hai

chhathi maiya aayi na duaariya, sajaib pokhri khanaib

4. Kelwa Ke Paat Par

Lyrics: kelwa ke paat par, uugeylan surajmal jhake jhukey

kelwa ke paat par, uugeylan surajmal jhake jhukey, ae karelu chaath baratiya se jhake jhukey, ae karelu chaath baratiya se jhake jhukey

humto se puchi baratiya ae baratiya se kekra laagi, humto se puchi baratiya ae baratiya se kekra laagi, ae karelu chaath baratiya se kekra laagi, ae karelu chaath baratiya se kekra laagi

5. Maarbo Re Sugwa Anuradha Paudwal

Lyrics: nariyalwa jab fareyla ghavadh se, ohwpar shuga mereraye, ohwpar shuga mereraye, khabri janayibo adit se

shuga dihan jhutiyae, shuga dihan jhutiyae, ujey marbo re shugawa dhanuk se, shuga girey mura chaye, shuga girey mura chaye, ujey kerawa je farey laga ghavadh se, ohpar shuga mereraye, ohpar shuga mereraye, ojey khabri janaibo adit se, shuga dihan jhutiyae, shuga dihan jhutiyae.

Posted By: Srishti Goel