Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that is celebrated in the eastern part of the country including Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is dedicated to Surya Dev (God Sun) and his consort Usha and Pratusha. The puja includes holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water (Vratta), standing in water for long periods of time and offering prasad to the Lord Sun. According to the Gregorian calendar, This year, Chhath Puja will be observed from Thursday, November 20 to Sunday, November 23.

Timings for puja:

The Chhath festival will begin on November 20 along with sunrise at 6:48 am. However, Shashthi Tithi will start one day before the Chhat Puja i.e, November 19. The Shubh Muhurat will start at 9:29 pm and will conclude at 9:58 pm.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja (Arghya Timing) - 6:48 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja - 5:26 PM

Chhat Puja Days:

Nahay Khay (November 20): Nahay Khay is the first day of the Chhath Puja. On this day, people start the puja on the Chaturthi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and take bath and wear new clothes. They offer Arghya to Lord Surya.

Kharna (November 21): Kharna is the second day of the Chhat festival. It is also known as ‘Panchami Tithi of Kartik Shukla’. On this day women observe fast which is known as kharna. On this day, people prepare kheer with rice and jaggery and rice pits and ghee roti are distributed as khai prasad.

Surya Shashthi (November 22): Surya Shashthi is the third day of the Chhath Puja. On this day, people especially worship the sun god and offer fruits and other prasads to him. The prasad and fruits are decorated in a bamboo basket. People also take a bath in the river on this day.

Usha Argya (November 23): Arghya is offered to the Sun during sunrise. Chhath Puja is performed by distributing prasad after worship. Regarding Chhath festival, sweet potato, gourd and sugarcane are being purchased by the devotees. Looking at the festival, their arrival in the market has increased.

