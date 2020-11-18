Chhath Puja Bhojpuri Songs 2020: On the Chhath Puja festival, to add more festive vibes, we have come up with 5 Bhojpuri Chhath Puja songs and you just can't miss them.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: For the people of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and some other states, the festival season doesn't get over with Diwali as they also celebrate the Chhath Puja with full fervour and joy. Devotees worship 'Sun God' during this festival and offer seasonal fruits and vegetables to him.

On this day, the devotees do not worship idols instead they thank Sun God for blessing the planet with life. Chhath Maiya (Usha-the younger sister of Sun God) is worshipped for prosperity, happiness, and health.

This festival is marked on the sixth day in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Chhath Puja is a four-day festival and people fast and offer prayers at sunrise and sunset. This festival begins with Nahay Khay and ends with Suryodaya Argh.

This festival is incomplete without celebration and to add more festive vibes, we have come up with 5 Bhojpuri Chhath Puja geet and you just can't miss them.

According to the Hindu scriptures, Sun is known to be the healer of health issues and this source of energy ensures well-being, prosperity, longevity, and progress. Devotees on this day offer Thekua, Laddu, Kheer, fruits in bamboo minnows. The prasad is purely vegetarian without salt, onion, and garlic.

The festival is attached to the story of Lord Rama and Sita. According to the Hindu scriptures, the duo had kept fast and offered prayers to the Sun god in the month of Karthik after their return after 14 years of exile and thus the festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated.

