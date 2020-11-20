Chhath Puja Arghya Timings 2020: The festival of Chhath is celebrated over four days with people worshipping Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya to seek their blessings.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Chhath, which is celebrated six days after Diwali, will end of Friday with 'Usha Arghya'. The festival, which is popularly known as 'Dala Puja' and 'Surya Shashthi', is celebrated over four days with people worshipping Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya to seek their blessings.

The festival of Chhath begins with Nahaye Khaye with devotees cleaning their houses and worshipping Surya Dev. The next day is celebrated as Kharna in which the devotees observe Nirjala vrat, a fast in which they don't even drink water.

The third day is celebrated as Sandhya Arghya. On this day, the devotees worship Surya Dev during Kartik Shukla Shashthi. In the evening, they also offer water and milk to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya to seek their blessings.

The fourth and final day is celebrated as Usha Arghya. In the morning of the fourth day, the devotees visit a riverbank or a pond where offer an arghya to the rising Sun. Following the morning prayer, the devotees are allowed to drink sharbat and milk and eat prasad to break their fast.

What are the timings for Chhat Puja Usha Arghya 2020?

Following are the timings for Chhat Puja Usha Arghya 2020 across different states in India:

* New Delhi: 6.49 am

* Bihar: 6.09 am

* Uttar Pradesh: 6.30 am

* Jharkhand: 6.07 am

* Chhattisgarh: 6.17 am

* Madhya Pradesh: 6.38 am

* Odisha: 6.00 am

* West Bengal: 5.53 am

What are the ingredients that are required for Chhat Puja Usha Arghya?

The ingredients which are required for Chhat Puja Usha Arghya are one large bamboo baskets, three soop made of bamboo or brass, plate, milk, glass, rice, red vermilion, lamp, coconut, turmeric, sugarcane, suthani, vegetable, sweet potato, pear, big lemons, honey, paan, whole herd, caravans, camphor, sandalwood, dessert, prasad, take thekua, malpua, kheer-puri, semolina pudding and rice ladoos.

What about the Chhat Puja Usha Arghya Puja Vidhi?

The above things are generally kept in the bamboo basket. The women light the diyas and then stand in knee-deep water and offer their arghya to worship Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya and thank them for supporting life on Earth.

