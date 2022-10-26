Chhath Puja 2022: Nahay Khay To Usha Arghya; Here Are Important Dates And Timings Of The Festival

WITH the end of Diwali festivities, four-day celebrations of Chhath Puja will begin in the country. It is a significant festival in Bihar and is celebrated with great passion and warmth. The Chhath Puja festivities will be celebrated from October 28 with Nahay Khay and culminates on October 31 with Usha Arghya this year.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya and is mainly observed by women folks of Bihar for the happiness of their families. Also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi, this festival starts with Nahay Khaye, which is the first day followed by Lohanda and Kharna, the third day as Sandhya Arghya followed by the fourth day of Usha Arghya which is the final day of Chhath and Arghya is given to the rising Sun on this day.

Chhath Puja 2022: Significance

The festival of Chhath is dedicated to the Sun god Surya as it is the basis of life for all creatures on Earth. During this auspicious festival, Chhathi Maiya is called up to seek her divine blessings for the removal of all obstacles to life and the well-being and prosperity of the family. Arghya is offered to Sun at dawn and strict fasting is also observed by the devotees to fulfil the rituals of the festival.

Know below the dates and timings of the four-day festival of Chhath Puja 2022.

Day 1: Nahay Khay (October 28, 2022)

The first day of Chhath is known as Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees take a holy dip in a water body and women who observe Chhath consume a single meal on this auspicious day. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings for this day are 06:12 AM and 05:54 PM respectively.

Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna (October 29, 2022)

The second day of Chhath is referred to as Kharna and fasting without water is observed from sunrise to sunset. Devotees break their fasts only after sunset by making food offerings to Sun God. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings for this day are 06:12 AM and 05:54 PM respectively.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (October 30, 2022)

The third day of Chhath is known as Sandhya Arghya and Arghya is offered to the sun at sunset with the fast continuing throughout the night. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings for this day are 06:13 AM and 05:54 PM respectively.

Day 4: Usha Arghya (October 31, 2022)

The fourth and final day of Chhath is known as Usha Arghya and Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. The 36 hours long fast is broken on this last day after making offerings to the Sun. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings for this day are 06:13 AM and 05:53 PM respectively.