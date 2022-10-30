Chhath Puja 2022: Know Right Method Of Offering Arghya To God Surya On Sandhya Arghya

CHHATH PUJA, the four-day festivities are being celebrated by devotees across the world. People are celebrating the third day of Chhath Puja as Sandhya Arghya on October 30. According to Hindu texts and scriptures, Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sun God Surya and devotees offer Arghya and prayers to him on this auspicious occasion. The festival began on October 28 with Nahay Khay andwill culminate on October 30 iwith Usha Arghya.

It is believed that worshipping God Surya gets one blessed with immense blessings of wisdom, prosperity and happiness. Chhath Puja is the only Mahaparv in which devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun. The worshipping of God Sun continues for four days. The offering of Arghya to Sun God Surya brings happiness, prosperity, wealth, peace and energy in life.

How To Offer Arghya To God Surya:

1. One should get up early in the morning, take bath and wear clean clothes.

2. Fill a copper vessel with water, rice and flowers into it. Then, offer the water in the vessel as Arghya to the Sun.

3. Remember to not consume anything before offering Arghya to Surya and offer the arghya barefoot.

4. You can celebrate the festival by donating things related to God Sun such as yellow or orange clothes, wheat, copper utensils, jaggery etc as it is considered auspicious.

5. God Surya becomes immensely happy if a devotee offers arghya and other offerings with pure heart.

Offering Arghya to the setting Sun is the main ritual of the third day of Chhath Puja. It is the time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun. The third day fasting continues throughout the night. Parana or Usha Arghya is done on the next day after sunrise.