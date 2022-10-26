Chhath Puja 2022: Important Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind During Auspicious Festival

CHHATH Puja is one of the most significant festival of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will be celebrated with four-day festivities commencing on October 28 with Nahay Khay and will culminate on October 31 with Usha Arghya. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shasthi, Chhathi, Dala Chhath and Pratihar. It is dedicated to Lord Surya and is observed for happiness and prosperity.

The festival of Chhath Puja begins at Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik month and ends with Kartik Shukla Saptami. While celebrating the festival, there are some do's and don'ts that should be kept in mind.

Chhath Puja 2022: Do's

1. On all four days of the festival, take bath before indulging in any auspicious rituals of the festival.

2. Worship the Sun God Surya and take the blessing of elders in your family.

3. Before making the bhog or prasad, make sure to clean your hands and feet.

4. One should offer milk and water to God Surya and worshipping Chhathi Mata from a snoop filled with Prashad is considered auspicious.

5. Do not forget to listen to the Vrat Katha at night.

6. For concluding your fast, you can drink sharbat and eat the bhog offered to Chhathi Mata.

Chhath Puja 2022: Don'ts

1. Do not consume Prashad before offering it to God Surya and Chhathi Mata.

2. Prohibit yourself from touching anything that is meant for puja without washing your hands or taking bath.

3. Abstain from consuming non-vegetarian foods during the four auspicious days of the festival.

4. Do not consume alcohol or smoke during the Chhath Puja rituals and celebrations.

5. Do not use common salt in preparing the Prashad to be offered to the Deity.

6. Never use an old or torn bamboo basket for the puja.

7. Do not use bad or foul language for anybody during the festival.

8. Avoid using garlic and onions during Chhath Puja days.