Chhath Puja 2022: From Patna To Gaya, How Bihar Celebrates This Auspicious Festival

THE FESTIVAL of Chhath Puja is being celebrated across parts of the country with great joy and zeal. After the Diwali celebrations, Chhath Puja festivities began on October 28 with Nahay Khay. According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the auspicious month of Kartik. Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to God Sun Surya and is observed for the health, wealth and prosperity of the family. The four-day festivities of the popular festival began on October 28 and will culminate on October 31, 2022.

The festival is celebrated in many parts of the country, especially in Jharkhand, Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Numerous ghats are designed and prepped for the celebrations of Chhath Puja. However, Bihar is the state that celebrates the festival with grand preparations. Look below at the list of places you can visit during Chhath Puja in Bihar to uplift your festive experience.

1. Patna

Patna, being the capital of Bihar, is the centre of Chhath festivities. During the festival, devotees gather on the river Ganga and perform sunset and sunrise prayers. The Ganga Ghat is decorated and looks mesmerizing.

2. Chapra

Chapra in Bihar is known for two things- it's the Ambika Bhavani temple and the Chhath Puja celebrations. It lies along the junction of the Ganga and Ghangara rivers where the festival is celebrated with great jubilation.

3. Darbhanga

The markets of Dharbhanga are filled with bananas during the Chhath. It is the fifth largest city in Bihar, beautifying its ghats during the festive day of Chhath Puja.

4. Gaya

Being the second largest city of Bihar, Gaya celebrated Chhath Puja with great enthusiasm. During the festival, popular ghats such as Kedui Ghat, Sidhiya Ghat and Dev Ghat brim with devotees from all over the country.

5. Bhagalpur

The third largest city of Bihar, Bhagalpur is the home of Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary. During Chhath Puja, thousands of devotees from different parts of the country come to the city to witness the festive jubilation.