Chhath Puja 2022: 4 Easy To Make Traditional Recipes To Enjoy Festive Spirit

CHHATH PUJA is being celebrated across parts of India with great fervour and joy. Also known as, Dala Chhath, Surya Sasthi and Pratihar, the festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated significantly in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is dedicated to Lord Surya and is worshipped during the four-day festivities which began on October 28 with Nahay Khay. A strict fast is observed mainly by women for the well-being of their families and loved ones.

Every festival is incomplete without some traditional dishes or recipes that have been made for years to celebrate the festive mood. Look below for some delicious traditional recipes that are enjoyed in Chhath Puja festivities.

1. Carrot Halwa

Ingredients:

Carrot- 1/2 kg

Jaggery- 250 gms

Ghee- 5 tbsp

Dry Fruits- 100 gms

How To Make:

Take the carrots and grate them. Take a pan and heat the ghee in it. Now, add the carrot to the pan and stir the mixture thoroughly. Let it cook on low flame for about 15020 minutes. After this, add 250 grams of jaggery into the halwa and sprinkle dried fruits over it.

2. Thekua

One of the most popular and favoured recipes during Chhath puja is thekua which is made from wheat flour, coconut and ghee. It is made on the second day of the festival and offered to God Surya.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour - 1 3/4 cups

Semolina - 1/4 cup

Desiccated Coconut - 1/4 cup

Ghee (Clarified Butter) - 3tbsp

Fennel seeds (Saunf) - 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder (Elaichi powder) - 1/2 tbsp

10-12 Cashew nuts, small pieces

Grated Jaggery - 3/4 cup

Water - 1/2 cup (110 ml)

Oil

How To Make:

To make this dish, heat a pan and boil 2 cups of water in it. Add sugar to the water to prepare sugar syrup. Once the sugar melts in the water, remove the pan from the flame. Now, add ghee to the sugar syrup/chashni and let it cool down. After this, knead a dough along with coconut, fennel and cardamom powder. Mix all ingredients well and add sugar syrup to it. Make small balls of dough and shape them into a cookie or of any design. Now, put a pan and heat oil/ghee into it. Fry the dough cookies until they turn crisp and golden brown. Your thekua is ready to be served.

3. Kaddu Bhaat

It is the most popular dish in Chhath and is made with bottle guard and sendha namak. You can enjoy this dish with puri or rice.

Ingredients:

Pumpkin - 500 gm

Red chilly powder - 1 Tbsp

Oil - to fry

Salt - as per taste

Coriander Powder - 1 Tbsp

Turmeric Powder - 1/3 Tbsp

Fenugreek seed - 1/4 Tbsp

Mustered Seeds - 1/2 Tbsp

Dry Mango Powder - 1/4 Tbsp

Sugar - 2 Tbsp

Coriander -finely chopped

How To Make:

Heat a pan and add oil to it. Add ingredients such as mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, a pinch of asafetida, turmeric powder, coriander powder, ginger-green chilly paste and red chilly powder when the oil becomes shot. Mix all ingredients well. Add water and chopped pumpkin along with spices into it and mix well. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Now add black pepper and dry mango leaves into it and mix everything well. You can garnish the dish with coriander leaves and enjoy it with puri or rice.

4. Rice Kheer

Ingredients:

Rice 50 grams (1/4 cup )

Ghee - 1Tbsp

Cardamom - 3-4 Pcs

Milk - 1000ml

Sugar - 4-5 Tbsp

Chopped nuts - 3-4 Tbsp

How To Make:

Soak clean rice in water for 10-20 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Heat a pan on medium flame and add ghee to it. Add rice to it and let it cook. Once the rice is cooked, add crushed cardamom into it and mix well. Stir constantly until aromatic. Add milk to the pan and stir well, let the milk boil and stir continuously. Add sugar into it and mix. Now you can add dry fruits and nuts and cook the kheer for five more minutes. Remove from the pan and add Kesar into it, Your kheer is ready to be served.