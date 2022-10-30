Chhath Puja 2022 Day 4: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Celebrations Of Usha Arghaya

THE FESTIVAL of Chhath Puja is being celebrated across the country, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya and is worshipped during the four days of the festivals. The four-day festivities of Chhauth Puja started on October 28 with Nahay Khay and ends with the final day as Usha Arghya or Parana Day.

Also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Surya Shashthi and Chhathi, it is celebrated on the sixth day of the auspicious month of Kartik and is celebrated after Diwali festivities every year. The fourth and final day of Chhath Puja is referred to as 'Usha Arghya' or 'Parana Day.'

Chhath Puja 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The fourth and final day of Chhath Puja is celebrated as 'Usha Arghya' or 'Parana Day' on October 31, 2022.

Sunrise: 06:13 AM

Sunset: 05:53 PM

Chhath Puja 2022: Usha Arghya Significance

Also known as Parana Day, Usha Arghya is known as the fourth day of Chhath Puja, on this day, devotees gather at the banks of holy water bodies early in the morning which is called Bihaniya Arghya or morning offerings. Arghya is offered to the rising sun while standing in the water. Afterwards, devotees can do Parana and break their 36 hours long fast.

Chhath Puja 2022: Usha Arghya Celebrations

On the final day of Chhath Puja, devotees break their 36 hours long fast after making offerings to God Sun Surya. The fast is only completed after offering Arghya to Sun on the fourth day. Delicious sweets and other food items are savoured after breaking the fast by devotees. The fourth day concludes the celebrations of the four-day festivities of Chhath Puja.

With the conclusion of Chhath Puja, people are also celebrating Halloween on the same day, October 31, 2022. Both festivals are coinciding each other and will be celebrated across the globe.