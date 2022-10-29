Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Celebrations of Sandhya Arghya

THE FESTIVAL of Chhath Puja is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. The four-day festivities of the festival began on October 28 with Nahay Khay and will culminate on October 31 with Parana Day. The third day of Chhath Puja is celebrated as Sandhya Arghya. It is the most significant festival in Jharkhand, Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

On the third day of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya, the devotees observe Nirjala vrat and offer arghya to God Sun and Chhthi Maiya at sunrise and sunset.

Chhath Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya Puja Muhurat

The third day of this festival will be celebrated as Sandhya Arghya on October 20, 2022.

Sunrise: 06:13 AM

Sunset: 05:54 PM

Chhath Puja: Sandhya Arghya Significance

Sandhya Arghya referred to as the third day of Chhath Puja is the day to observe a strict fast without consuming anything even water. As per Hindu beliefs, the Shasthu Devi is worshipped on this day and is also considered the Chhaithi Maiya in Bihar. As per legends, sages used to fast for days and perform puja from Rigveda.

On the third day rituals, people fill their bamboo baskets with fresh fruits and light lamps and offer to setting Sun. Chhathi Maiya on this day is offered banana, kheer-puri, rice laddo and more as bhog. In the evening, God Sun is offered Arghya at sunset and devotees pray for the well-being of their daily.

Taking a dip in holy water, singing folk songs with puja and offering flowers on the river banks are some other significant rituals performed on the auspicious day of Sandhya Arghya.

Chhath Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya Celebration

On the third of Chhath Puja known as Sandhya Arghya, devotees make canopies with sugarcane sticks and place earthen pots in the shape of an elephant underneath them. Devotees lit numerous diyas and offered prasad to God Surya. The evening offerings include thekua, coconut and bananas which are placed in a bamboo basket.