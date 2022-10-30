Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: City-Wise Timings For Offering Arghya To Setting Sun On Sandhya Arghya

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: Check below the timings to offer Arghya to setting Sun in your city.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 11:20 AM IST
Minute Read
Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: (Image Credits: ANI)

CHHATH PUJA is being celebrated widely across the country with great fervour and joy. Popularly known as Surya Shashti, Chhath Parv, Chhath, Chhathi, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. The festival began on October 28 with Nahay Khay and is celebrating the third day on October 30 as Sandhya Arghya.

On the third day of the festival, known as Sandhya Arghya witnesses devotees observing a strict fast for continuous 36 hours and making offerings to the setting sun. Look below to know the sunset Arghya timings for your city.

City-Wise Timings For Offering Arghya

New Delhi: 05:38 PM

Patna: 05:10 PM

Gaya: 05:11 PM

Jaipur: 05:46 PM

Bhagalpur: 05:03 PM

Noida: 5:37 PM

Mumbai: 06:06 PM

Bengaluru: 05:54 PM

Bhopal: 05:43 PM

Darbhanga: 05:06 PM

Raipur: 05:29 PM

Samastipur: 05:07 PM

Aurangabad: 05:14 PM

Hyderabad: 05:46 PM

Chennai: 05:43 PM

Kolkata: 05:00 PM

Lucknow: 05:25 PM

Shimla: 05:35 PM

Dehradun: 05:32 PM

Chandigarh: 05:37 PM

Pune: 06:03 PM

Ranchi: 05:12 PM

Bhubaneswar: 05:13 PM

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: Shubh Muhurat

The third day of this four-day Chhath festival is celebrated as 'Sandhya Arghya' on October 30, 2022.

According to Drik Panchang, the sunset timings for the Third day are:

Sunrise: 06:13 AM
Sunset: 05:54 PM

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: Puja Vidhi

1. On the third day of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya, devotees offer flowers and light earthen lamps or diyas on river banks.

2. Devotees observe a strict 36 hours long fast beginning from the second day of Kharna.

3. The fast ends after devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun with the rituals of Usha Arghya.

4. Devotees take a dip in holy water bodies, sing folk songs of old times and narrate stories of God Sun.

5. On Sandhya Arghya, The Sun God Surya is offered rice, sugarcane, thekua and rice kheer in a bamboo basket.

