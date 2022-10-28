Chhath Puja 2022: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Of Lohanda And Kharna

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Chhath Puja is here and it is one of the most significant festivals of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festivities start with Nahay Khay and will end with Usha Arghya on October 31. Also known as Surya Shasthi, Chhathi, Dala Chhath and Pratihar, Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya and is observed for happiness and prosperity.

On the second day of Chhath Puja, Lohanda and Kharna are celebrated on the second day and will be observed on October 29. Take a look at how Lohanda and Kharna are celebrated and what is the significance of this auspicious day.

Chhath Puja 2022: Lohanda and Kharna Puja Muhurat

Lohanda and Kharna will be observed on October 29, 2022.

Sunrise: 06:31 AM

Sunset: 05:38 PM

Chhath Puja 2022: Lohanda and Kharna Significance

The second day of Chhath is referred to as Kharna and fasting without water is observed from sunrise to sunset. People break their fasts only after sunset by making food offerings to Sun God. Moreover, women prepare sweets as prasad on this day. Usually, prasad consists of puri or roti and fruit and salt are not consumed.

Chhath Puja 2022: Lohanda and Kharna Celebration

Devotees break their fast after sunset and they abstain from food and drink before dusk. Moreover, jaggery kheer is made on the earthen stove on this day after the evening worship. In the Chhath Puja, the idols are not worshipped and the Sun God and his wives Usha and Pratyusha are worshipped.

The third day of Chhath is known as Sandhya Arghya and Arghya is offered to the sun at sunset with the fast continuing throughout the night. Meanwhile, the fourth and final day of Chhath is known as Usha Arghya and Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. The 36 hours long fast is broken on this last day after making offerings to the Sun.