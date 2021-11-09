New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bihar's significant festival Chhath Puja 2021, is underway, and on the third day of the eve, they are going to observe Sandhya Arghya. On this day, women observe one of the toughest fast wherein they stay without food and water for almost 36 hours. The fast begin after giving arghya to Sun God and ends the next day after giving arghya to Sun God.

Sandhya Arghya 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: November 10, 2021

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on Nov 09, 2021

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 08:25 AM on Nov 10, 2021

The sunrise will take place at 06:40 AM, while sunset at 05:30 PM.

Sandhya Arghya 2021: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees along with their families, gather on the banks of the holy river to offer Bihaniya arghya early in the morning. After giving arghya, women, who are observing the fast, distribute thekua and other food items as prasad to everyone present at the ghat.

Chhath Puja 2021: Significance

As per the Hindu belief, the Shashthi Devi, also known as Manas Daughter of Brahma, is worshipped on this day. She is considered as the Chhath Maiya in the local Bihar. However, as per legends, the Chhath Puja was performed in the early Vedic period by sages who would fast for days and perform puja from Rigveda. Also, it is believed that Chhath Puja was performed by Karna, the son of Lord Surya.

During Chhath Puja, sunrise and sunset hold great significance as according to it devotees offer prayers to Lord Sun. The main day of the festival includes Sandhya Arghya and Chhath Puja on the Shashthi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv