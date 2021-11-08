New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja 2021 is the auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Surya and his Vedic consorts Usha ( Goddess of Dawn), and Pratyusha (Goddes of Dusk). Also, devotees worship Chhathi Maiya as she is considered the personified mother goddess who supports the poor and gives strength. It is a four-day festival mainly celebrated in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival commences with Nahay Khay on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Karika month and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

This year, the festival is starting from November 8, 2021, that is, today and will end on November 11, 2021. To ease down your task, we have brought you the complete details of the four-day festival. Take a look below:

Day 1: Nahay Khay (November 8)

The women who observe the Chhath fast, take a holy dip in the Ganga river early in the morning and consume only a single meal. This year, the sunrise will take place at 6:46 am and sunset at 5:26 pm.

Day 2: Kharna (November 9)

On the second day, women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset and abstain from consuming even a drop of water. The fast is broken only after sunset by offering bhog to the Sun and Chhathi Mata. The sunset and sunrise timings are 06:39 AM and 05:30 PM respectively.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (November 10)

On the third day, also women observe a fast without water. They offer Arghya to the setting Sun and continue their fast throughout the night. The Parana is done on the next day after sunrise. The sunrise will take place at 06:40 AM, while sunset at 05:30 PM.

Day 4: Usha Arghya (November 11)

It is the last day of the auspicious festival when Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. The 36 hours long fast is broken after offering Arghya to the Sun. The sunrise and sunset timings are 06:41 AM and 05:29 PM, respectively.

