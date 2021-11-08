New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious occasions to pray and please Surya Dev. It is a celebration of four days and Surya Dev is worshipped with utmost sincerity and dedication. A strict fast is observed mainly by women. Fast is observed to pay gratitude to Surya Dev for giving life and energy on earth and also to seek blessings for family and especially for children.

Delicious food items for Prasad play the main role. Women visit the places to offer Arghya and Prasad to Surya Dev. Apart from fasting, women dressup for Chhath Puja in traditional dresses, mostly sarees. And nowadays women wear different designer outfits of variety of colors to look beautiful. Therefore, where some colours are considered auspicious for this occasion, some are not considered sacred like Black and white.

So, here we are with some suggestions to drape different shades of sarees and lehengas with Solah Shringar on Chhath Puja 2021.

Red

Red colour symbolizes happiness and good fortune. It is the colour which has special significance on Chhath Puja and is considered auspicious for married women.

Orange

Orange is an important religious colour among Hindus. On the spectrum of visible light, orange is the colour between yellow and red. Women can drape in yellow dress to feel good.

Yellow

Yellow colour is treated as colour of wisdom, glory, harmony and happiness. At the time when Sun is near horizon the sunlight appears with slight yellowish hue. Wearing yellow dress on Chhath Puja is auspicious.

Pink

Pink colour is associated with charm, sensitivity and feminity. As red colour is considered auspicious, pink is also a pale tint of red hence it may be good to wear dress of pink colour.

Green

Green colour is the symbol of fertility and happiness, therefore, a Green outfit can be worn for positivity. Women can wear red-green or other combination sarees and lehengas on the occasion.

