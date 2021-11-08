New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja is a Cultural, historical and religious festival dedicated to Surya Dev. It is celebrated to thank Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life and energy on earth. Women fast for 36 hours and worship Chhath Maiya and Surya Dev. Prayers are offered for the happiness, prosperity and wellbeing of family.

The preparation of sacred prasad plays a key role in this religious, cultural festival as it is offered with love and devotion to the diety. Apart from that, there are certain dishes which are prepared on this occasion. It might look very simple but due to festivity and the devotion these cuisines taste nothing less than heaven.

So are you ready to scroll down to go through some lip-smacking foods for Chhath Puja 2021?

1. Thekua

Thekua are also known as Khajuria or Thikari. It is a traditional prasad and is synonymous with Chhath Puja. A dough is prepared with flour, ghee, dessicated coconut and sugar syrup. Flattened small balls of this dough are then deep-fried.

2.- Rasiaav

On the evening of second day Rasiaav, the kheer made up of Jaggery is an essential part of the prasad. Three hours soaked rice are put in boiling milk, stirred and cooked on very low flame, later on powdered jaggery and a dash of cardamom is added. It can be garnished with raisins and nuts.

3. Kasar

Chhath Puja basket is not complete without traditional rice Laddus called Kasar. Coarsely grounded rice are added with powdered jaggery, dessicated coconut and ghee. After mixing small Laddus are made.

4. Green Chana Masala

This preparation is served with puris. Green Chana are soaked overnight. These are then sauteed in ghee with cumin seeds and green chillies.

5. Ghiya Sabzi





On the day of 'Nahaye Khaye' Ghiya Sabzi is prepared and served with rice. Ghiya ( bottle gourd ) is cooked in pure ghee and ganga jal using clay chulha.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal