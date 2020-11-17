Chhath Puja 2020: On this auspicious day, women apply long sindoor, they fast and abstain from drinking water for 36 hours but do you know why women apply long sindoor on this day? Know the reason why.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja is among the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the country. The festival is mainly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. This festival is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm for four days. This year, Chhath Puja will be observed from November 20 to November 23.

Chhath festival is embarked every year after Diwali. On this auspicious day, women apply long sindoor, they fast and abstain from drinking water for 36 hours but do you know why women apply long sindoor on this day? We got it all for you and let us tell you why women apply long yellow sindoor on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The Sindoor is considered a symbol of good luck. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, women apply yellow sindoor for the longevity of their husbands and for their happiness.

It is also said that to impress Chhath Mata, women worship her, prays for the prosperity of her family, and apply long yellow sindoor for the longevity of their husbands. It is also believed that the longer the sindoor, the longer and laster the happiness will remain.

According to the Hindu scriptures, it is said that the women who apply long yellow sindoor from their nose to head on this day, their wishes gets fulfilled and the life of their husband gets increased.

This festival is dedicated to the Sun god (Sunset and Sunrise), which is considered the primary energy source of all life forms on earth. The auspicious festival involves a holy bath, nirjala vrat (fast without water), standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prasad to the Surya Dev (Sun god). The Hindu traditions say that Lord Sun is believed to be the healer of severe health issues and ensure well-being, prosperity, longevity, and progress.

