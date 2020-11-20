Chhath Puja 2020: The third day, which is being celebrated today (November 20) is called the 'Surya Arghya', during which devotees offer their prayers to Surya Dev during the Kartik Shukla Shashthi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated every year for four days. The festival is celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh with full fervour and zeal. During the festivities of Chhath Puja, women observe Nirjala fast for 36-hour and worship Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.

The festival of Chhath Puja started with Nahaye Khaye, which was observed on the first day of the festival, followed by Kharna on the second day, during which the devotees observe fast for a full day. The third day, which is being celebrated today (November 20) is called the 'Surya Arghya', during which devotees offer their prayers to Surya Dev during the Kartik Shukla Shashthi.

Chhath Puja 2020: Surya Arghya date

The Surya Arghya is performed on the Shashthi Tithi (Sixth day) of Kartik month during the Shukla Paksha (Waxing phase of Lunar cycle). This year the Shashthi Tithi begins on November 20 and will end in the morning of November 21. According to drikpanchang, the Sunset time on November 20 is at 5:26 pm, while the sun will rise at 6:48 on November 21 and the sunset will happen at 5:24 pm.

Surya Arghya Puja Vidhi:

Devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship sun and Chhathi Maiyya. When the sun is about to set they sing folk songs which basically tell tales of how in ancient times the sun saved their ancestors' lives. The evening offering mostly consists of thekua (a dry sweet), coconut, and bananas which are placed on a bamboo plate and offered to the setting sun.

Surya Arghya Mantra:

Om aadityaay vidmahe bhaaskaraaye dheemahi tanno bhaanu prachodayaat.

Surya Arghya Rituals:

Pick a copper utensil and fill it with water.

Add red sandal, kumkum and red flowers to it and during the sunrise time, face towards the east direction and let the water fall down slowly.

It is better to pour this water at the root of a plant.

Place the utensil at equal height to your forehead with both your hands and recite Surya Arghya mantra 11 times while pouring.

