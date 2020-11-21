Chhath Puja 2020: Today is the fourth and final day of the Chhath Puja. This day is known as 'Usha Arghya'.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of ‘Chhath Vrat’ starts today with ‘Nahaye Khaye’. In this women keep 36-hour ‘Nirjala’ fast. During the fast, they will worship the sunset and sunrise and will water them. The festival lasts for four days and brings blessings of good health, a happy life, and protection of children. Today is the fourth and final day of the Chhath Puja. This day is known as 'Usha Arghya'. On this day, the devotees offer 'arghya' to the rising sun. The auspicious timing and muhurat for this year's Ushay Arghya is between 6 AM to 7:30 AM on November 21.

The crowd gathers in large numbers at Chhatt ghats-- ponds, rivers, sea across the northeastern states of India such as Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, people worship Lord Surya (Sun) and his sister Shashti Devi, who is popularly known as ‘Chhathi Maiyya’. Worshippers thank the gods and goddesses for giving them bounties in their life. Chhath Puja is different from other Hindu festivals in a way that during this festival people don’t worship any idols of gods.

The prasad which people offer includes, sweets, kheer, thekua, rice laddu, and fruits. The food is strictly vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions or garlic with emphasis on maintaining the purity of the food.

What is Usha Arghya and Parna?

On the next day of Chhath Puja, on the day of Kartik month Shukla Paksha Saptami, people worship the rising sun by going to the banks of a river or pond and offer Arghya with milk and Ganga water. The prasad is then distributed among the people.

(Picture Source: ANI)

The devotees gather at the bank of the river early in the morning and sit there until the sun rises. With sunrise, the morning arghya is offered and the devotees stand in water with 'Arghya' (offerings) kept in sauri. After the Arghya is offered, they distribute 'prasad' with fellow vrattis and devotees present at the Chhath Ghat.

