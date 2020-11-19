Chhath Puja 2020 Updates: Today, November 19 is Kharna day and it is known as the second day of the Chhhath festival.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Chhath has begun and it is known to be one of the most auspicious festivals of India. This festival is majorly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. On this day, women keep 36-hour ‘Nirjala’ fast. While they keep the fast, they also worship the sunset and sunrise. This is a four day-long festival. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, Chhath Puja will be observed from Thursday, November 20 to Sunday, November 23.

Today, November 19 is Kharna day and it is known as the second day of the Chhhath festival. This day falls on the ‘Panchami Tithi of Kartik Shukla’. On this day women observe fast which is known as kharna. On this day, people prepare kheer with rice and jaggery and rice pits and ghee roti are distributed as khai prasad.

Here are the updates of Chhath Puja 2020:

- News agency ANI reported that the preparation for Chahth Puja is in full swing in Lucknow, UP, see photos:

Preparations in full swing in Lucknow, for the festival of #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/M0KPxxp18H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 19, 2020

The rituals of this day involve bathing in the holy river, observing fasts, and abstaining from drinking water despite the ritual to stand in water for a long period of time.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma