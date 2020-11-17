Chhath Puja 2020: Four-day-long festival Chhath Puja will be observed from November 20 to November 23. The festival is widely celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals for the people living in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The festival is celebrated for a period of four days from Nahay Khay to Usha Argya. This year it will be observed from November 20 to November 23. The puja includes holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water (Nirjala Upvas) for 36 hours, standing in water for long periods of time and offering prasad to the Surya Devta (God Sun).

History

The festival is attached to the story of Lord Rama and Sita. As per scriptures, the duo had kept fast and offered prayers to the Sun god in the month of Karthik after their return after 14 years of exile. Also, it is believed that Chhath Puja may have begun before the ancient period of Vedas, as rituals are performed during the puja are similar to the Rig Veda, in which the Surya Dev is worshipped. In ancient times, rishis used to worship the Sun to get energy directly from the sun and remain without any food intake.

Importance

The festival is dedicated to the Sun god (Sunset and Sunrise), which is considered the primary energy source of all life forms on earth. The auspicious festival involves a holy bath, nirjala vrat (fast without water), standing in water for long periods of time and offering prasad to the Surya Dev (Sun god).

Significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, Sun is believed to be the healer of severe health issues and ensure well-being, prosperity, longevity and progress. Offerings in the festival include Thekua, Laddu, Kheer, fruits in bamboo minnows. The prasad is purely vegetarian without salt, onion and garlic. This year the festival is being celebrated on November 2.

Posted By: Srishti Goel