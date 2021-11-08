New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya Dev, the Solar deity who bestows the bounties of life on the earth. This festival is celebrated to thank God Sun and to ask to fulfill certain wishes. This ancient Hindu Vedic festival is more specifically observed by Maghai people, Maithils and Bhojpuri people of states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal.

Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashthi starts at Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month and ends with Kartik Shukla Saptami. Rituals are performed over four days. It starts with the offering of arghya to Sun on the evening of the first day, and includes holy bathing, vrat, abstaining from drinking water, standing in water to perform some rituals, offering prayers, prasad and arghya to the setting and rising Sun.

Here are some Dos and Don'ts for Chhath Puja

Dos

- Nahaye Khaye is the first day of Chhath Puja, clean the house take bath and then prepare food.

- Rasiaav- Roti is the second day, in the evening Rasiaav, the kheer made up of Jaggery can be eaten with fruits and chapati.

- Sandhya Arghya is the third day, take fruits, thekua, rice Laddus etc. in bamboo basket, offer arghya to Sun God.

- Offer milk and water to Sun God and worship Chhathi Maiya from a snoop filled with prasad.

- Listen to Vrat Katha in the night and sing religious songs.

- Usha Arghya on the fourth day at the riverbank is to offer arghya to the rising Sun.

- After worship conclude the fast by drinking sharbat and eating prasad.

Don't

- Do not prepare for Chhath Puja before cleaning the house and taking bath.

- Do not use garlic, onion and non-vegetarian food during Chhath Puja days.

- Do not use common salt in Prasad.

- Do not consume prasad before offering it to the diety, even children should not be allowed.

- Do not use old or torn bamboo basket.

- Do not get annoyed with anyone as this festival is observed with humility and reverence with the belief of getting blessings for peace, prosperity and wellbeing of family and children.

