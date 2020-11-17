Chhath Puja 2020 Recipes: To prepare the Prasad for Chhat, you can try these traditional recipes. The prasad is distributed among everyone on banana leaves after the puja.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The celebrations of Chhath Puja will start on November 20. Women observing fast in Chhath Puja days offer prayers to the Sun God and worship him. The four-day-long festival this year is celebrated from November 20 to November 23. During this festival, women wake up early to offer water and flowers to Lord Surya and then observe fast for the well-being of their children. During this auspicious festival, you can try these delicious and traditional delicacies at home.

1. Thekua

Ingredients:

1¾ cup atta

2 tbsp suji

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

oil for frying

1 tsp saunf

½ tsp elachi powder

3 tbsp grated dry coconut

Method:

Step 1- Mix 1¾ cup wheat flour, 2 tbsp rava and add 1 tsp fennel, ½ tsp cardamom powder, 3 tbsp dry coconut and mix well.

Step 2- Also add 3 tbsp ghee, crumble and mix well making sure the dough holds shape.

Step 3- Next make sugar syrup by heatig and mixing ½ cup sugar in ½ cup water.

Step 4- Let it cool off and pour over flour as required.

Step 5- Knead to smooth and tight dough adding sugar water as required.

Step 6- Take a small ball sized dough and make cylindrical shape.

Step 7- Now make a triangle and mark leaves using a toothpick or skewer.

Step 8- Deep fry in hot oil by dropping gently or bake at 180 degree Celsius for 12 minutes.

Step 9- Flip over gently as they will be very soft.

Step 10- Fry for 15 minutes till both sides become golden brown.

Step 11- Drain off and cool completely.

Step 12- Serve once they cool down.

2. Chhath kheer recipe (By Chhath Org)

Ingredients:

Basmati rice (shorter variety) 200gm

Milk 2 and 1/2 liter in quantity

Elachi 1/2 teaspoonful

Sugar as per taste

One pinch of saffron powder (optional)

2 teaspoonfuls of raisins (dried grapes) & cashew nut (Anacardium occidentale)

Method:

Step 1- Soak and wash the rice in water. Now boil the rinsed rice in milk at low flame. Stir continuously or else the rice will get sticky to the base of the pot.

Step 2- When the rice is cooked, add sugar and mix well. If needed add saffron or else leave it.

Step 3- After a consistent sticky combination of rice and milk, take it out of the flame and let it cool

Step 4- Garnish kheer with cashew nuts and raisins and serve.

3. Laal Saag

(Picture Credits: Sanjeev Kapoor Recipes)

Ingredients:

A bunch of Lal Saag

Red chilli - 1 or 2 whole

Turmeric -1/3 teaspoon

Ginger (1/2') - chopped finely

Salt - to taste.

Cooking oil - 1 teaspoon

Method:

Step 1- Clean the leaves, remove the hard stalks and chop the saag roughly.

Step 2- Heat oil in a pan; add ginger and red chilli. Saute the ingredients on a medium flame for a few minutes.

Step 3- Now add chopped Lal saag and sauté for a couple of minutes.

Step 4- Turn the heat at low flame, add turmeric and add well. Now cover the lid and cook for at least 10 minutes.

Step 5- Keep checking in between and if found sticky and dry, add a little water.

Step 6- Now add salt to taste, sauté for a minute.

Step 7- After a few minutes take out the saag and serve hot with parathas and chapattis.

4. Kasar (by Mamta Roy)

Ingredients:

1/2 kg Rice flour

175 grams Pc sugar

7-8 Cashew

7-8 Almond

7-8 The free

15-20 Raisins

50 grams desiccated coconut

200 grams Ghee

Method:

Step-1: First heat a pan and put rice flour in it and roast it, take it out in a vessel till it turns pink on medium flame.

Step-2: Now add cashew nuts, almonds, dates and raisins or grind them and mix well, now add coconut powder, then add PC sugar.

Step-3: Heat the ghee in the pan and pour only hot ghee in the rice flour and mix it with the help of a spoon and when it gets cold like shaking by hand, then mix it well and make laddus. Swadist Kasar!

Posted By: Srishti Goel