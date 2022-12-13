Check These Five Different Types Of Herbal Teas And Their Benefits In Winters

ONE OF the best winter activities is to have a warm cup of tea on a chilly day. During the winter, drinking warm tea or any other beverage helps keep your body warm from the inside out. The majority of Indians are huge tea drinkers, and throughout the winter, tea provides the ideal atmosphere for spending time with loved ones. In general, tea—whether it be masala tea, green tea, lemongrass tea, chamomile tea, ginger tea, or any other herbal beverage—is a necessary part of our diet. Here are some reasons why you should drink herbal teas, along with a look at their health advantages.

Fights Off Colds And The Flu

The majority of individuals experience colds and coughs during the winter, and this is absolutely natural. All it takes to feel better and more at ease is to sip some warm tea. Simply add some of your kitchen's spices, such as ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and so on, to give it more flavor. Alternatively, you can simply add a cup of ginger, cinnamon, and turmeric, boil it for a while, and then drink it for greater results to relieve colds and coughs.

Easy Digestion

The winter months are when we eat more and tend to sit stationary without engaging in any physical activity, which makes stomach issues worse. All you need to do is sip on some ginger tea, mint tea, or star anise tea, which can ease digestive discomfort.

Blood Movement

Because their bodies become hard and their blood circulation is impeded in the winter, many people dislike engaging in physical activity. If you start drinking chamomile and cinnamon tea, you can increase your internal blood circulation and control your blood sugar levels.

Inflammation

Additionally, consuming herbal tea with saffron or adding some cloves to a pot of boiling water may aid in reducing inflammation in the body and easing pain. Warm beverages that are delicious and exquisite will also help to reduce swelling and pain.

Increased Energy

Spiced tea contributes the most as a natural energy booster with few to no negative side effects due to its abundance in vital nutrients and minerals. Caffeine can be damaging to one's health and is commonly found in significant levels in energy drinks.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)