Check These DIY Aloe Vera Hair Masks To Help You Get Rid Of Dandruff

HAIR care is the most essential part of an individual's body. However, with the forthcoming winter season, taking care of hair becomes quite difficult due to extreme cold. Involving simple yet efficient steps in your routine would help you manage your hair care in winter. Dry hair, split end, itchy scalp, dandruff and flacky scalp are some of the most common hair problems experienced by every other person.

Aloe Vera is one such widely used hair care ingredient which has amazing benefits on the skin and hair. Aloe vera is a thick, short-stemmed plant with water storage in its leaves. It is best known for treating skin injuries and provides other potential benefits. Look below for some amazing homemade aloe vera hair masks.

1. Aloe Vera and Lemon Mask

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which enhances its acidic nature. Lemon juice helps maintain the pH levels of the scalp. When mixed with the cooling and antioxidant agent, aloe vera, it provides magical benefits to hair and helps in treating hair itchiness and dandruff.

How To Make And Apply Mask:

Mix a few drops of lemon juice and tea tree essential oil with three tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Apply this mixture on your scalp and leave for 20 minutes, rinse off your hair.

2. Aloe Vera, Honey and Apple Cider Vinegar

This hair mask helps take away excess sebum and residues and provides needed moisture to the hair and scalp. It helps maintain the pH balance for a healthy scalp and strands.

How To Make And Apply Mask:

Mix one cup of aloe vera, one teaspoon of honey and two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. Mix the mixture and apply it generously on your scalp and hair. Leave the mask for 20 minutes and shampoo as usual. Apply this hair mask twice a month to get rid of dandruff and dryness in your hair.

3. Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil

This mask acts as a cleansing mix which helps in nourishing the hair and relieves dandruff, flakiness and itching.

How To Make And Apply Mask:

Take two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and one cup of coconut oil and mix them well. Apply the mixture generously on your scalp and let it rest for a couple of hours. Wash your hair and scalp with lukewarm water. Apply this hair mask once or twice a week.

4. Aloe Vera and Yogurt

Aloe Vera and yogurt hair mask promotes hair growth and alleviates dandruff. Yogurt helps in reducing dandruff from the scalp and makes the hair soft and shiny.

How To Make And Apply Mask:

Take three teaspoons of Aloe Vera gel with two teaspoons of yogurt, one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of olive oil and mix them well. Apply it to your hair, massage your scalp for ten minutes and let the hair mask rest for an hour. Rinse off with lukewarm water.