New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is home to a vast bounty of vibrant cultures, languages and traditions that vary from state to state. However, among these stark differences, if there is one thing that unites us, it's the humble piping hot cup of chai. Be it a kadak chai spiked with spices or a milky cup of comfort, tea is inextricable from the life of an average Indian. The classic cup of tea has an indelible fan following across the subcontinent, but with a new generation, tea has found several new identities.

Meet the new-age, experimental tea drinker: With changing tastes and preferences, the love for tea has taken on several new forms. Regular milk, cardamom, ginger tea is still well-loved and ever-appreciated, but other brews and flavours are also coming into the picture. On that note, here's a look at the most common 'modern' renditions of tea that we can commonly find in Indian homes now:

Shilajit tea

Shilajit is a tar-like substance found in the high-altitudes of the Himalayan region. It has been gaining traction across the country on account of its power-packed formulation that improves strength, stamina, and immunity. Shilajit tea that contains pure shilajit among other Ayurvedic herbs like Sonth, Ashwagandha and Javitiri is the ultimate source of good health. It calms the mind, relieves indigestion, improves eyesight, among many other benefits. In the current times, when health and wellness are paramount, Shilajit Tea has become a staple among Indian kitchens.

Fruit-infused tea

Fruit-infused water has been all the rage for many years. Now, the goodness of fruits is trickling down into teas. Delicious brews infused with fruits like strawberry, mango, watermelon, orange, etc, are becoming highly popular. Along with the goodness of green or black tea, these concoctions contain the vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants of fruits making them the best combo ever! While tasty and nutritious, fruity teas are also very refreshing and have a calming effect on the mind and body.

Detox Haldi tea

The benefits of haldi are multidimensional and very well known. A kitchen essential in India, haldi or turmeric is a herbal remedy for several ailments. From weight loss to diabetes care to pain relief, haldi is no less than a miracle substance. Its active ingredient ï¿½ curcumin ï¿½ is a treasure trove of antioxidants, anti-bacterial properties, anti-inflammatory properties, and more. It is no surprise, then, that haldi teas are the perfect way to detox and reset your body on the path of healing. As turmeric lattes become popular across the globe, Indian's are basking in the joy of haldi tea made simply by adding curcumin drops to regular tea. Simply and highly beneficial!

We are living in tough times where building immunity is as important as having a good diet and exercise regimen. Quirky teas such as haldi tea or shilajit tea don't just add to our health and wellness, but also add a layer of excitement to our tea-drinking experience. India consumes 8,37,000 tons of tea every year and with these distinctive flavours being introduced in the market, this number is likely to substantially grow over the next few years. When's your next tea break?

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal