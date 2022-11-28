5 Cheapest Flea Markets In Delhi-NCR For Budget-Friendly Shopping

DELHI IS a hub of shopping centres and markets where you can do shopping without compromising much from your pocket. In the era of online shopping, flea markets still hold their importance and significance tight. The excitement of shopping in malls and flea markets is comparatively much more than practising online shopping.

Delhi-NCR has numerous markets which are popular for availability and budget-friendly shopping. From Chandni Chowk to Sarojini Nagar, we bring you a complete guide to the five best flea markets for budget-friendly shopping.

1. Sarojini Nagar

Crowded with college teens to adults, all of us must have been to Sarojini Nagar market. Being the most affordable market, it is the busiest market where you can easily find any items including clothes, handbags, jewellery, footwear etc at very affordable prices.

Timings: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Closed on Mondays

Famous For: Decorative items, clothes, home decor items

2. M Block Market, Greater Kailash

One of the most popular markets in Delhi, it is one of the most hyped flea markets among Delhiites. The market offers a completely affordable range of things starting from makeup to clothes and many more. From being affordable, the market is the centre of many cafes where you can satiate your hunger while shopping.

Timings: 11:00 AM to 07:30 PM

Open on all weekdays except Tuesday

Famous For: Silver jewellery, clothes and cafes

3. Kamla Nagar Market

Located in the North Campus of Delhi University, Kamla Nagar market can be your go-to-market for affordable shopping. It is famous for its fashion brands and spicy street food. From showrooms to well-organised stalls, the market is decked up with all your necessary items from handbags, clothes, jewellery etc.

Timings: The market is open 24 hours except on Mondays

Famous For: Spicy street food, clothing, accessories

4. Chandni Chowk

Famous for fancy and elegant lights, Chandni Chowk market is Asia's largest and oldest electronics and electrical goods market situated in Delhi. From Nai Sarak, Khari Baoli, and Kinari Bazar to Katra Neel, Moti Bazar and Paranthe wali Gali, the Chandni Chowk market is decked up with everything that reminds you of shopping.

Timings: 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM

Closed on Mondays

Famous For: Books, clothes, jewellery, spices

5. Janpath Market

Be it jewellery, bags, decor and more, Janpath market is a storehouse of fancy stores and one of the finest places for street shopping. From knock-off jewellery, bright-coloured bags, pillowcases, bedsheets, clothes, and tons of handicrafts, Janpath market is a popular street market for budget-friendly shopping.

Timings: 11:00 AM to 09:00 PM

Closed on Sundays

Famous For: Painting, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, imitation jewellery