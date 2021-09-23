New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindus pay homage to their ancestors with rituals in a period of fifteen days which is known as Pitru Paksha. Each paksha is of fifteen days and there are two Lunar pakshas in a month, Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha.

In North India, the Purnimant Calendar is followed therefore fifteen days of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month are known as Pitru Paksha. In South India, the Amavasyant calendar is followed so fifteen days of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapad month are known as Pitru Paksha. Bhadrapad Purnima is also included to perform Shraddha rituals.

Chaturthi Shraddha is performed for the family members who died on the day of Chaturthi of either of the two lunar Paksha of any month. It will be observed on September 24, 2021.

Chaturthi Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Chaturthi tithi begins September 24 at 08:29 am

Tritiya tithi ends September 25 at 10:36 am

Kutup Muhurat - 11:48 am - 12:37 pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:37 pm - 01:25pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:25 pm - 03:50 pm

Sunrise 06:10 am

Sunset 06:15 pm

Chaturthi Shraddha: Significance

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. At the end of the Shraddha Tarpan is done.

Garuda Purana narrates that the journey of the soul for Yamapuri starts after thirteen days of the death. It reaches there after seventeen days. To reach the court of Yama soul travels for eleven months. During this period to provide food and water Pindadan and Tarpan are done with the belief that it will satisfy the hunger and thirst of the soul.

Chaturthi Shraddha: Rituals

- To remember and pay homage to ancestors, Shraddha rituals are performed.

- Tarpan and pind- daan is done by a family member, preferably by the eldest male of the family.

- Shraddha rituals should be done during suitable time with mantras and proper vidhi.

- First offering of food is given to a cow, then to crow, the dog and to ants. The crow is believed to be a connecting link between this world and the world of ancestors.

- With due respect the food is served to Brahmins. They are given dakshina and clothes also.

- Many people distribute food in the orphanage and old age homes.

- Some people observe fast.

- Prasad is distributed after rituals are performed during Aparahna i.e afternoon time.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal