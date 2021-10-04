New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In Hindus, Pitru are the spirits of the departed ancestors and Pitru Paksha is a period when the Pitru are remembered and honoured annually. Rituals that are performed during Pitru Paksha are known as Shraddha. This year 2021, Pitru Paksha started from September 20th, will continue till October 6th, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chaturdashi tithi Shraddha is on October 5th, Tuesday. Chaturdashi Shraddha is also known as Chaudas Shraddha.

Chaturdashi Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Chaturdashi tithi begins - October 4, 2021 at 10:05 pm

Chaturdashi tithi ends - October 5, 2021 at 07:04 pm

Kutup Muhurat - 11:45 am - 12:32 pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:32 pm - 01:19 pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:19 - 03:41 pm

Sunrise 06:16 pm

Sunset 06:02 pm

Chaturdashi Shraddha 2021: Significance

On Chaturdashi Shraddha Tithi, Shraddha is performed for those deceased family members who were killed by some weapon, died in an accident, committed suicide, suffered a violent death or were murdered. Otherwise, Chaturdashi Shraddha is not done on this day, it is performed on Amavasya Shraddha Tithi.

Chaturdashi Shraddha is also known as Ghayala Chaturdashi Shraddha or Ghat Chaturdashi Shraddha.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over.

Chaturdashi Shraddha 2021: Rituals

- The performer of Shraddhas gets a purifying bath, wear clean clothes, preferably a dhoti and sacred thread.

- He wears a darbha grass ring.

- The ancestors are invoked by puja.

- As per puja vidhi, the sacred thread is changed multiple times during rituals.

- Pindas are offering to ancestors. Shraddha involves pinda daan.

- Tarpan is an offering made to divine entities. Water with black til ( Sesame ) and Jau ( Barley ) is released slowly with chanting of mantras, by the performer of Shraddhas.

- Worship of Lord Vishnu and Yama is done.

- Food is first offered to the cow then to crow, the dog, and to ants.

- After that Brahmans are served with food and dakshina.

- Charity and donation on these days are considered very rewarding.

- Some families also arrange the ritual recitals of Bhagvata Purana and Bhagavad Gita.

- The holy city Gaya is considered a special place to perform the Shraddha rituals.

