New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The fourth Lunar Eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on November 30. Also known as 'Chandra Grahan', a Lunar Eclipse is a special phenomenon which happens when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are aligned together.

A Lunar Eclipse can be of three types -- a total Lunar Eclipse, partial Lunar Eclipse and penumbral Lunar Eclipse. As the name suggests, a total Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth completely covers the Moon, blocking Sun's ray from reaching it.

During a total Lunar Eclipse, the only light reaching the Moon is sunlight refracted by Earth's atmosphere, producing a reddish colour. That it is why a total Lunar Eclipse is also known as a 'blood Moon'.

On the other hand, a partial Lunar Eclipse happens when only a portion of the Moon enters Earth's umbra. According to astronomical experts, only 30 per cent of Lunar Eclipses are "partial eclipses".

Meanwhile, a penumbral Lunar Eclipse happens when the Moon enters the Earth's penumbra which leads to a "subtle dimming" of the lunar surface. Generally, it can be viewed with open eyes when 70 per cent of the Moon enters the Earth's penumbra. Notably, the Lunar Eclipse that will happen on November 30 (Monday) will also be a penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipses can also be of two types -- partial of full. A full penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon is entirely covered by Earth's penumbra. On the other hand, a partial penumbral Lunar Eclipse is when the Moon's surface is only partially covered by Earth's penumbra. Generally, these types of eclipses are impossible to see.

About Lunar Eclipse 2020:

The Lunar Eclipse of November 30 will be the last one of the year and will be penumbral. As per timesanddates.com, the Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Asia, North and South America, Pacific Islands, Europe and Australia.

In India, it will be visible in most parts for four hours 21 minutes -- 1.04 pm to 5.22 pm. The Lunar Eclipse will be at its peak at 3.13 pm, timesanddates.com has said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma