The lunar eclipse falling on November 30 is the fourth and the final Chandra Grahan of the year. Read on to know the role of Rahu and Ketu in promulgating Chandra Grahan.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The fourth lunar eclipse of 2020 will occur on the intervening night of November 29 (Sunday) and November 30 (Monday) between 10.40 am and 2.40 am. The first lunar eclipse of the new year is dubbed as 'wolf moon' as it the time of the year when wolves are most vocal. Apart from India, the eclipse can be seen in countries of Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa. According to the Hindu scriptures, it is believed that the Grahan falls due to the effects of Rahu and Ketu on the celestial bodies. The placement of the North Node-- Rahu and the South Node-- Ketu reveals important clues regarding the past life karma and aspects of our personality. We all have Rahu and Ketu in our charts.

Role of Rahu and Ketu during Lunar Eclipse

Rahu and Ketu are considered shadow planets. They have no physical identity but they have immense influence in our lives. These are only brief descriptions of possible personality variations people of different zodiac signs may experience. Ketu is responsible for causing the Eclipse of the Moon while Rahu is responsible for causing Solar Eclipse.

Role of Rahu: Rahu represents the head of the serpent. It has a strong desire for material aspects like wealth, success, physical relations, notoriety and fame.

Role of Ketu: Ketu, on the other hand, is the body of the serpent. It is not interested in the physical world. The south node is about attaining enlightenment and studying spiritual texts. Both Rahu and Ketu express opposites in various ways depending upon their placement in the chart. They are placed 180 degrees apart.

Talking about the Lunar eclipse, according to mythological belief, when the sea churned in the Devasur Sangram, 14 gems were produced from that churn, among them the urn of nectar was also one. Now a dispute between the gods and the demons began to arise for drinking nectar, then Lord Vishnu took the form of Mohini to resolve it. From then onwards, Rahu and Ketu start protecting these gems from the devils.

Posted By: Srishti Goel