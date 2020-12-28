Lunar Eclipses 2021: This year we are going to witness two Chandra Grahan that will be visible in India aswell. Read on to know when Lunar Eclipse is going to take place.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A lunar eclipse is the natural phenomena that occur when Earth gets in the way of the Sun's light hitting the moon's surface. It is of three types-- complete, partial or penumbral. As per Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory, in the year 2021, we are going to witness two lunar eclipses that will be visible in India. The year's celestial event will start with a Total Lunar Eclipse on 26th May, which will be visible in part of coastal Odisha, all northeastern states except Sikkim and West Bengal.

Lunar Eclipses 2021

May 26: The first eclipse of 2021 will occur on 26th May, which will be a total lunar eclipse of 2021. Apart from India, this eclipse will be visible in East Asia, South Asia, North America, South America, Australia, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and Antarctica.

As per Timeanddate.com, the first lunar eclipse 2021 will begin in India at 02:17 pm and will end at 07:19 pm.

November 18-19: The second lunar eclipse 2021 will occur on 18-19th November, which will be a partial lunar eclipse. Apart from India, the eclipse will be visible in much of Asia, North America, South America, North Africa, West Africa, Australia, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and Arctic.

In India, the second lunar eclipse 2021 will begin at 11:32 am and end at 06:33 pm.



Significance

As per Hindu religion, people, especially pregnant women follow several rules during the Chandra Grahan such as observing fast, not using sharp objects or not sleeping during the eclipse. During the eclipse, people are advised to chant mantras to give power to the gods. All these are done because earlier when Sun and Moon were thee only souse of light, people's lives were affected due to change in the movements during the eclipse, so people, stopped their work during that period.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv