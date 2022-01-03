New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chandra Darshan is one of the important days for all the Hindu devotees as, on this day, Moon appears after Amavasya (no moon day). As per Hindu belief, the first sighting of the moon after the new moon has religious significance, and as we have entered the new year, devotees will witness the first Chandra Darshan of 2022 on January 4. On this day, devotees worship Lord Moon or Chandra Dev and observe a day-long fast.

Chandra dev is known for purity, wisdom, vibrance, sensitivity and happiness. So, looking at the Moon on Chandra Darshan day is very auspicious. However, sighting a moon is challenging as it is visible for a short span, which occurs just after the sunset.

Chandra Darshan 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: January 4, Tuesday

Shubh Timing Begin: 5:38 pm, January 4

Shubh Timing End: 7:20 pm, January 4

Chandra Darshan 2022: Significance

Lord Moon is considered an important grah and favourable planet, which influences the mind and life of human beings. So, fasting on this day helps in purifying the mind from negative thoughts and evil intentions. Also, it balances the elements of Kapha, Pitta and Vata in the human body, in curing diseases and promoting sound health.

Chandra Dev is married to 27 Nakshatras, daughters of King Prajapati Daksha, so their positive effects also bring fortunes, success and wisdom in the life of those who worship Lord Chandra and observe fast.

Chandra Darshan 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and vow to observe a day-long fast

- After sunset, offer prayers to Lord Moon by giving Arghya.

- After sighting the Moon, conclude the fast by having satvik food.

- Do donations in the forms of sugar, rice, wheat, clothes and other things as it is considered auspicious.

