The first sighting of the moon after new moon has religious significance in Hindu culture. Therefore, Chandra Darshan is observed in honour of the Moon God with fervour and devotion in different parts of India. In the Hindu religion, Chandra Darshan holds immense religious and cultural significance.

Chandra Darshan after the Amavasya tithi is believed to be very auspicious. After day-long fasting, devotees eat food only after sighting the new moon on Chandra Darshan night.

Chandra Darshan 2021: Date and Time

Chandra Darshan - November 6, 2021

Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, Kartik month

Sunrise - 06:37

Sunset - 17:32

Moonrise - 08:01

Moonset - 18:50

Chandra Darshan 2021: Significance

Moon is considered more influential as Hindu calendar follows the lunar calendar. As per Hindu mythology, Chandra Dev is the most revered deities. Moon is a significant planet among nine planets ( Navagraha ), which influences the life on the planet Earth. Astrogers treat as factor influencing thinking ( mann ) of a person. Chandra Dev is also known to be the nurturer of life on earth it includes animal as well vegetation.



The moon is visible for a very short span of time during the first day of Chandra Darshan. The moon is sighted only after the sunset and that is the time also when it is going to set, therefore it is difficult to predict the most appropriate time of first day of Chandra Darshan for panchaang markers also.

Hindu devotees worship God Moon on the day of Chandra Darshan to get blessings for inner strength and good fortune.

Chandra Darshan 2021: Rituals

- God Moon is worshipped on the day of Chandra Darshan

- Strict fast is observed, devotees do not eat or drink throughout the day.

- After sighting Moon, Arghya is offered, prayer is done.



- Fast is concluded after the sighting of the Moon.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal