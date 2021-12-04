New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chandra Darshan or the first day of the moon sighting, after Amavasya or no moon, is significant for all Hindus. As per religious belief, the Moon is one of the important celestial bodies as it attributes purity, wisdom, vibrance, sensitivity and happiness. So, looking at the Moon on Chandra Darshan day is very auspicious. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Moon to shower their life with happiness and prosperity. This month the auspicious day will be observed on Shukla Paksha of Pratipada Tithi, that is, December 5, 2021.

Chandra Darshan 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: December 5, Sunday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 09:27 AM, December 5

Shubh Tithi Ends: 05:50 AM, December 6

Chandra Darshan 2021: Significance

As per Hindu texts, Chandra Darshan is considered auspicious as he is the symbol of purity, happiness and wisdom. Also, it influences life on Earth as Moon is the important planet of Navgraha. As per the astrological prediction, those whose Moon is placed positively or at the right place will have a prosperous and successful life.

Not just this, Chandra Dev or Lord Moon is married to 27 Nakshatras, daughters of Kind Prajapati Daksha. Also, he is the father of Buddha or Planet Mercury. So, it is considered auspicious to worship Lord Moon on this day to seek his blessing for good fortune, success and wisdom.

Chandra Darshan 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning take a bath, and vow to observe a day-long fast

- After sunset, offer prayers to Lord Moon by giving Arghya.

- After sighting the Moon, conclude the fast.

- The day is also considered auspicious to do donations in the forms of sugar, rice, wheat, clothes and other things.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv